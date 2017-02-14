City of Saskatoon offering free winter activities

The City of Saskatoon is encouraging people to get active in February and March at a number of free events and programs.

Some will be taking place on Family Day and during the February school break.

On Family Day, Feb. 20, a family skate will take place from 2 p.m. CT to 4 p.m. at the Clarence Downy Speed Skating Oval.

It features skating lessons, a DJ and winter activities.

Free skating will also take place at the Cosmo Civic Centre from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. along with activities, including games, arts and crafts, at the gym from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo will also have day camps during the February school break, geared for youth between the ages of 10 and 14.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, kids will have the chance to make buttons, masks and scratch art at the SCYAP art program.

A half day skilled development basketball camp will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Time for the programs on both days are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, there will be an open gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn to skate programs for kids between the ages of two and 12 are taking place at four locations between Feb. 18 and March 19:

North Park (1416 7th Ave. N.)

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holliston (1151 Louise Ave.)

Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. St. George (7478 Redberry Rd.)

Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Greystone Heights (2711 Main St.)

Sundays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No experience is necessary but kids must have their own skates and a CSA-approved helmet.

Children under the age of six must also be accompanied by an adult or responsible caregiver.

There are also winter play programs taking place at three locations every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 18 to March 19:

Holliston (1151 Louise Ave.)

Greystone Heights (2711 Main St.)

Westmount (306 Ave. L N.)

Games and activities include snow squirt art, penguin races and snow soccer. Drop in times are between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

All outdoor events will be cancelled if the temperature or wind chill reaches or goes below -25 C.