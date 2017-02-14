Toronto Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross: source

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have finally got the defensive big man they’ve been coveting.

A source tells The Canadian Press that the Raptors have acquired Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross plus a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The move comes with the Raptors mired in a slump and plummeting down the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors, who were in Chicago on Tuesday to play the Bulls, have lost 10 of their last 14 games.

Ibaka is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

The inconsistent Ross, who the Raptors drafted eighth overall in 2012, is averaging 10.4 points this season.