West Island Palliative Care Residence raises record $545,000 at Valentine’s Ball

The West Island Palliative Care Residence (WIPCR) raised a record $545,000 at its 18th annual Valentine’s Ball at the Château Vaudreuil hotel Friday.

More than 500 guests, including Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and blues singer Dawn Tyler Watson, attended the event, which celebrated Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

“I am humbled every year by the outpouring of support for the residence that we see at the Valentine’s Ball and the generosity of the community throughout the year,” said Teresa Dellar, executive director and co-founder of WIPCR.

“This support is absolutely vital in allowing us to continue to serve the community with quality palliative care.”

Global News’ senior anchor Jamie Orchard and former Quebec Liberal minister Yolande James hosted the black-tie event.

The first Valentine’s Ball took place in 2000 to raise funds for the residence’s opening in the fall of 2002.

“We are only able to do so thanks to the ongoing support of our community,” said Dellar.

Ever since, the annual ball has come to be known as the organization’s largest fundraiser.

“I’m humbled to have the great honour of participating in this remarkable effort to support a local institution that does so much for its patients and their families and has such a wonderful reputation across Canada,” said TV personality and local entrepreneur Danièle Henkel, who was named honorary president of the event.

“Together, with the amazing efforts of the administration, professionals, caregivers and volunteers, the residence will continue to help and respect those who need their care at the end of life.”

WIPCR has welcomed more than 3,500 patients who are reaching the final stages of numerous diseases and disabilities.