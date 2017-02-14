University of Winnipeg waives fees for applicants under U.S. travel ban

WINNIPEG — The University of Winnipeg is waiving fees for prospective students from countries affected by the United States travel ban.

The university if covering the $110 international application fee for students from any of the seven, predominately Muslim countries. This includes students from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In January, President Donald Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S. and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other countries.

“Like other Canadian universities, we value the diversity and talent our international students bring to campus and recognize the travel ban is causing uncertainty and anxiety to students from those affected countries,” states officials from the University of Winnipeg on a media release.

“Our goal is to help alleviate that stress and ensure students from all parts of the globe know they are welcome in Canada and at The University of Winnipeg.”