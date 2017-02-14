Doctor burnout a concern: Saskatchewan Medical Association

Many doctors in the province are approaching burnout according to a new survey by the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA).

The SMA surveyed 650 doctors on a number of issues, but one finding the association found troubling is how many doctors said they are at risk of burnout.

READ MORE: Sask. doctors say health region consolidation mammoth task, but could improve care

Half of the specialists, and two out of three general practitioners, said burnout is a very real possibility.

“The data we gathered here would seem to confirm that we have a large number of physicians who are managing, but are signalling a very high level of stress,” SMA president Dr. Intheran Pillay said.

“Many physicians recognize this problem and are ready to work on solutions that will lessen the rate of burnout within their profession.”

The survey also found that most physicians believe they have the ability to help lead and redesign a health system that is more accountable.

“Over the last year our members told us very clearly that a fragmented health system was diminishing patient care and wasting resources,” Pillay said.

“We are keen to continue talking with our colleagues about these issues, and are looking to work with the Ministry of Health, and other key health-care stakeholders, on how we can build a better, more integrated health system for the people of Saskatchewan.”

Doctors said their profession also needs to better promote reporting on how the health care system is performing.

The SMA said they will now engage doctors in more discussion about the survey results and how to go forward on the issues that were identified.