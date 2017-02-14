Canada
February 14, 2017 7:36 am

Driver killed after car crashes into parked front-end loader on driveway

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Halton Regional Police cruiser.

FILE/Global News
MILTON, Ont. – A 34-year-old man is dead following a crash in Milton, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Halton Region police say shortly after 3 p.m., a man driving an Infinity was on Reid Sideroad when the vehicle went through a T-intersection and onto a private driveway.

An unoccupied large front end loader was parked in the driveway and the Infinity slammed into it, killing the driver instantly.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Halton police.
