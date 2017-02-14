Conservative leadership candidates face off in Pointe-Claire

About 250 people went to the Holiday Inn in Pointe-Claire to watch 11 of the 14 candidates take part in a bilingual debate.

Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary presented his opening statements entirely in French Monday night.

His attempt to speak French got him strong applause and cheers of “bravo” at the beginning of the evening.

READ MORE: Conservative leadership debate to take place in Pointe-Claire

The reality TV star and businessman has faced criticism for joining the leadership race one day after the previous French language debate in Quebec City last January.

O’Leary found himself at the centre of a different kind of criticism Monday night.

Several candidates accused him of not being “conservative” enough.

“We can’t just be Liberals who are good at math,” Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer told the crowd.

READ MORE: Kevin O’Leary says his high profile in US makes him perfect candidate to lead Canada

Scheer made the comments after O’Leary said he was “numbers man” who realizes he needs to get voters aged 18-35, who mostly voted for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in the 2015 election.

“So, LGBTQ rights, legal Marijuana, reproductive rights, you have to get over it, that is the reality for the Conservative party going forward,” O’Leary said.

All of the candidates made sure to say a few words in French during the evening.

The Conservatives will chose a new leader on May 27.