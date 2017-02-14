Regina city council votes in favour of a 3.99 per cent property tax increase

Property taxes will be going up by 3.99 per cent this year, a decision that was made at Regina city council’s annual budget meeting Monday night.

The original proposal was for a 4.18 per cent increase. This decrease lowers the amount of property tax the city will collect by $400,000.

At this rate, the property tax levy makes up $214.2 million of Regina’s almost $437.3 million operating budget.

Councillor Sharron Bryce brought forward the motion to use money from the 2016 operating surplus to lower the mill rate.

After a period of debate, her motion carried 8-3. Councillors Mike O’Donnell, Jason Mancinelli, and Andrew Stevens voted against lowering the rate.

O’Donnell’s opposition comes from concern about the provincial government limiting the amount of revenue shared with cities. Mancinelli and Stevens based their support on this concern as well.

Council also approved the $84.5 million Regina Police Service budget as presented.

As of publishing time, the budget meeting is still in progress. Two utility rate increases of five per cent each for March 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018 need to be discussed among other matters.

The March water rate increase was dropped Monday night from four per cent instead of five per cent.

Administration said it will save residents about $1 per month on the increase, going up to $6.52 instead of $7.52.

