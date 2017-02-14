Kelowna Rockets jet past Seattle T-Birds for a 6-3 win
The Kelowna Rockets emerged victorious in a matinee hockey game at home against the WHL’s U.S. Division leaders on Monday.
The Rockets beat the the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3.
Kelowna was first on the board with a goal from Calvin Thurkauf to make it 1-0.
It was a back and forth game in the first period and tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.
Seattle picked up the only goal in the second frame to take the lead 3-2.
The Rockets fired up their jets in the third with a flurry of unanswered goals.
Thurkauf and Reid Gardiner managed back-to-back goals less than 25 seconds apart.
Carson Twarynski scored his first goal wearing the Rockets jersey 17:52 into the third and Nick Merkley followed with a goal of his own less than 30 seconds later.
The Rockets’ next game is on Friday at Prospera Place against the Spokane Chiefs.
