February 13, 2017 10:36 pm
Updated: February 13, 2017 10:41 pm

In Photos: Edmonton’s Sound Off Festival showcases deaf artists

By

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Global News
It’s a unique theatre festival that aims to increase exposure for deaf artists and audiences in Edmonton.

Sound Off: Deaf Theatre Festival runs Feb. 16-19, showcasing local art, music, theatre and dance through American Sign Language.

“Were we really representing our community as a whole? That’s a question we’re asking ourselves through diversity and inclusion,” said Murray Utas with Fringe Theatre Adventures.

It’s a first-of-its-kind festival in Canada.

Audiences can enjoy several different productions with designated seating near the front so deaf patrons have better views of the interpretor.

“I think a lot of people in our community are starting to see that maybe there’s no one on stage like them,” Utas asked.

Tickets can be purchased online at chinookseries.ca or audiences are invited to pay what they can at the door.

The festival runs in partnership with the Chinook Series at the ATB Financial Arts Barn.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Actors rehearse ahead of the Sound Off Theatre Festival.

Global News

