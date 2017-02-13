Saskatchewan workplace ‘incident’ leaves 25-year-old man dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after what police are calling a fatal workplace “incident” on Highway 42 between Eyebrow, Sask. and Keeler, Sask.

According to Moose Jaw RCMP, officers were called to a work site incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said a 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Moose Jaw RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.