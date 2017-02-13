Canada
February 13, 2017 9:01 pm

Saskatchewan workplace ‘incident’ leaves 25-year-old man dead

Alexa-Huffman By Web Producer  Global News

A 25-year-old man is dead after what police are calling a fatal workplace "incident"that occured on Feb. 13.

Global News
A A

A 25-year-old man is dead after what police are calling a fatal workplace “incident” on Highway 42 between Eyebrow, Sask. and Keeler, Sask.

According to Moose Jaw RCMP, officers were called to a work site incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said a 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Moose Jaw RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eyebrow
Highway 42
Keeler
Moose Jaw RCMP
Workplace Fatality
Workplace Incident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News