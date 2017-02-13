REGINA BUDGET
February 13, 2017 7:20 pm
Updated: February 13, 2017 7:22 pm

Regina city council approves $84.5 million police budget

David Baxter joined the Global Regina news team in August 2015. By Reporter  Global News
Alexa Huffman / Global News
A A

Regina city council approved $84,509,800 to cover the budget for the Regina Police Service Monday night.

This represents an almost $3 million increase over the $80.8-million budget for 2016.

Some of this increase includes the purchase of new equipment, such as e-ticketing technology, licence-plate readers and covering the personnel costs. Of the $84.4 million budget, $74.5 million goes into paying officers and civilian members of the police service.

The current collective bargaining agreement for police expires at the end of the year.

During Monday’s budget meeting, Chief Evan Bray said that the service will be undergoing a review this year to find more efficiencies. Part of this involves finding ways for more officers to make court appearances during their shift and not have to use overtime to appear in court.

More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
REGINA BUDGET
Regina City Council
Regina Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News