Regina city council approves $84.5 million police budget

Regina city council approved $84,509,800 to cover the budget for the Regina Police Service Monday night.

This represents an almost $3 million increase over the $80.8-million budget for 2016.

Some of this increase includes the purchase of new equipment, such as e-ticketing technology, licence-plate readers and covering the personnel costs. Of the $84.4 million budget, $74.5 million goes into paying officers and civilian members of the police service.

The current collective bargaining agreement for police expires at the end of the year.

During Monday’s budget meeting, Chief Evan Bray said that the service will be undergoing a review this year to find more efficiencies. Part of this involves finding ways for more officers to make court appearances during their shift and not have to use overtime to appear in court.

