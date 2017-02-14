Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Happy Valentine’s Day! After a sunny Family Day, we have more sun in the forecast today. Patchy morning fog or cloud is possible, but it will dissipate by midday.

We will see a change in the weather pattern tomorrow when a ridge of high pressure shifts east, opening the door to a weather system that will move inland. Expect increasing cloud tomorrow with showers developing in the afternoon and evening.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla