Okanagan forecast

Monday, February 13, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

After a sunny Family Day, we have more sun in the forecast on Tuesday. Patchy morning fog or cloud is possible, but it will dissipate by midday.

We will see a change in the weather pattern on Wednesday when a ridge of high pressure shifts east, opening the door to a weather system that will move inland. Expect increasing cloud on Wednesday with showers developing in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

~ Duane/Wesla