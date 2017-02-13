Saskatoon students stand up against bullying on Pink Day

Hundreds of Saskatoon elementary and high school students filled a gymnasium at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for Red Cross Pink Day Monday.

The rally to increase bullying awareness and prevention has become an annual tradition for students in more than 30 countries.

Chelsie Christison, now a U of S student, recalls her experience feeling depressed and isolated in Grade 11 after two friends broke up.

“I guess I chose sides and it didn’t work out in my favour,” Christison said.

She is now a Red Cross youth ambassador, but never forgot her experience.

“When it was at its worst, it was awful . . . I’d pretend that I was sick, so I didn’t have to go to school,” she said.

Pink Day began in 2007 when co-founders Travis Price and David Shepherd saw a Grade 9 student being bullied. They went out, bought pink items and encouraged their classmates to wear the same colour.

“Fortunately for us, they backed us up and they wore pink and they supported this and Pink Day was started,” Price said.

Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark shared his own story of being a big kid in elementary school. He later benefited from his size while playing sports.

“Whether it be art, music, dance [or] anything where you feel like it gives you your power, it gives you that energy, it’s definitely something that’ll help in any situation of life,” Clark said.

“It will help you overcome anything.”

More than 10,000 Saskatchewan students are expected to participate in Pink Day events this week.

Feb. 22 is typically Pink Day, but it falls on spring break in Saskatchewan this year.