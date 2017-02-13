2 men charged after long, tense standoff with Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting arrest after a long and tense standoff Friday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police went to a home in Dalhousie Court West to make an arrest on warrants for assault, threats and breaking conditions. They arrested a man but he allegedly resisted and there was a physical struggle.

That’s when a second man allegedly armed himself with a knife and began going toward the officer and the police officer took out his sidearm.

Police said that man started to slide more knives across the floor to his counterpart.

Police said one man left the room and indicated he was going to get a gun. Fearing for his life, the police officer left the home and waited for back up.

Along with front line patrol officers and K9 members, the Critical Incident Response Team, Explosive Disposal Unit and crisis negotiators went to the scene. The neighbourhood was cordoned off, and residents were advised to stay inside.

After almost four hours of negotiation, the two men left their home and were taken into custody.

Brian Tarbet Fulljames, 27, and Forrest Jensen, 19, have both been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Fulljames faces an additional charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

They’re back in court for a second appearance on Thursday for a bail hearing.