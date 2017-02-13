Kids brush elbows with sports celebrities during We’re All Stars event

Celebrity guests attending the London Celebrity Sports Dinner and Auction spent timewith kids from the Thames Valley Children’s Centre (TVCC) at the Metroland Media Agriplex Monday.

The We’re All Stars event gave children the opportunity to swap inspirational stories, and snap photos with former Toronto Blue Jay Roberto Alomar, retired NHL player John Scott, Olympic women’s soccer player Shelina Zadorsky and a number of local athletes.

“They bring me a lot of joy to my life,” Alomar said, after smiling for upwards of 100 photos with wide-eyed children. “They come with different ideas, ‘Roberto Alomar, you’re my favourite player’, ‘I just saw you on YouTube’, and it’s great to see them realize who you were, when you played. It’s a lot of fun.”

TVCC CEO John La Porta says the purpose of “We’re All Stars” is to show kids there is whole community standing behind them.

“This is where we emphasize to our clients how special they are. It’s a chance for them to hear inspirational messages from their own peers, and it makes it real for the celebrities who come to the dinner tonight — they realize what the dinner is all about.”

Eleven-year-old Madison came with a group of children as well as TVCC educational assistant Alice Wiseman. Madison was disappointed that Bret (The Hitman) Hart wasn’t able to make Monday’s day-time activities, but was excited to snap photos with Alomar and Scott.

“Look at the smiles,” Wiseman said. “They haven’t stopped smiling, they’re thrilled, they’re going to go home with all these autographs.”

“It’s fun, and it’s so different than being in a classroom setting, and to take the kids out and have lunch with them, and do these normal things in society that you would do, it’s just an opportunity for them that’s really exciting.”

The TVCC offers services to support a range of special needs, including physical disabilities, communication disorders, developmental delays and autism spectrum disorders.

La Porta says proceeds from Monday’s dinner and auction will go towards the TVCC’s walking analysis lab, where specialized equipment can take exact measurements of how people walk — allowing the centre to prescribe therapy or surgeries to improve mobility.