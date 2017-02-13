Homeowner interrupts B and E, chases suspects, crashes into their own vehicle which had been stolen

In a convoluted series of events, a southern Alberta homeowner had multiple encounters with two suspects who allegedly broke in to their home.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said they received a call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a break and enter at a property south of Coaldale.

Police said at least one of two suspects entered a home and stole jewelry, a laptop, an iPad and keys to a vehicle. The owner of the home interrupted the robbery and ended up chasing the suspects who left in a vehicle that belonged to the homeowner.

According to Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry, police were en route to the home when they happened upon a collision at the intersection of Highway 845 and Township Road 84.

Henry told Global News the collision involved the recently stolen vehicle – driven by the suspects, and a second vehicle – driven by the homeowner. He said the stolen vehicle stopped suddenly and was hit from behind by the homeowner.

Police said the two suspects took off on foot but were caught in a nearby farmer’s field.

A 34-year-old man from Fort Macleod and a 23-year-old woman from Standoff are facing numerous charges and will appear in a Lethbridge court Monday.

Police said a second stolen vehicle was found at the property that had allegedly been broken into.

In the release, RCMP included a reminder to discourage citizens from getting involved in any crime in progress.