Canada
February 13, 2017 4:38 pm
Updated: February 13, 2017 4:41 pm

Brad Wall promoting Sask. ingredients during provincial tour

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Brad Wall visits CanMar Grain Products during the Saskatchewan Ingredients Tour.

Brad Wall / Twitter
A A

Premier Brad Wall has kicked off a cross-province tour of value-added food processors by visiting two successful companies in Regina.

CanMar Grain Products ships its Flax for Nutrition brand products as far away as the Middle East while NutraSun Foods is one of Canada’s premier flour millers.

Wall says Saskatchewan has more than 300 companies that add value to province-grown crops and create products sold around the world.

He adds Saskatchewan’s exports have doubled in the last decade thanks in part to the success of CanMar, NutraSun and many other companies operating across Saskatchewan.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CanMar Grain Products
Flax
Flour
grain products
NutraSun Foods
Saskatchewan ingredients
Saskatchewan Ingredients Tour

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News