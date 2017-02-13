Brad Wall promoting Sask. ingredients during provincial tour
Premier Brad Wall has kicked off a cross-province tour of value-added food processors by visiting two successful companies in Regina.
CanMar Grain Products ships its Flax for Nutrition brand products as far away as the Middle East while NutraSun Foods is one of Canada’s premier flour millers.
Wall says Saskatchewan has more than 300 companies that add value to province-grown crops and create products sold around the world.
He adds Saskatchewan’s exports have doubled in the last decade thanks in part to the success of CanMar, NutraSun and many other companies operating across Saskatchewan.
