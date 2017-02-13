Police searching for suspect after White Oaks sexual assault

London police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged sexual assault in the White Oaks area on Sunday afternoon.

A release from the London Police Service says a female was grabbed “in a sexual manner” by an unknown assailant, while she was walking her dog near Dundalk Dr. and Crawford St.

The suspect is described as a 5’5″, 20-year old, white male with a stocky build and dark beard. He was wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).