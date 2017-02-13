Blue Bombers bring back Briggs on the brink of free agency

WINNIPEG — Less than 24 hours before the start of CFL free agency the Winnipeg Blue Bombers locked up one of their pending free agents.

The Bombers announced linebacker Jesse Briggs re-signed with the club on Monday.

Briggs, 26, made his mark on special teams which has been his primary role with the team. He’s also been durable as he’s yet to miss a game, appearing in 54 regular season games and one playoff game in his first three seasons in the CFL. Briggs accumulated 29 special teams tackles as well as seven defensive tackles.

“Jesse is one of those players who often flies under the radar to people outside of this building,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a media release. “But make no mistake, he is a tough football player who has persevered through many injuries over his time here and is a key piece of our special teams. He’s a valuable asset to our roster and getting him back was key for us.”

The Bombers selected the McGill University product in the second round, 17th overall in the 2014 CFL Draft.

The signing leaves the Bombers with 11 players set to hit the open market on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Free Agents

LB – Khalil Bass

LB – Tony Burnett

DT – Euclid Cummings

WR – Clarence Denmark

WR – Tori Gurley

DB- Macho Harris

LB – Sam Hurl

OL – Jeff Keeping

WR – Rory Kohlert

DB – Teague Sherman

FB – James Tuck