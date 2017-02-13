Ontario cabinet minister Michael Gravelle temporarily steps aside as he deals with depression

TORONTO – Ontario’s minister of northern development and mines says he is temporarily stepping aside as he deals with depression.

Michael Gravelle says in a statement that he has been “struggling with a feeling of uneasiness” that he hasn’t been able to shake and last year his doctor diagnosed him with depression.

He says since then he has dealt with it privately while maintaining his work, but it has become clear he needs to take time to properly address the illness.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for my colleague @MichaelGravelle and the courage it took to take this step 1/3 — Bill Mauro (@BillMauroMPP) February 13, 2017

The most important thing is for him to take the time he needs to regain his health 2/3 — Bill Mauro (@BillMauroMPP) February 13, 2017

We look forward to having him back as soon as possible in cabinet and caucus. He’s an important part of our team 3/3 — Bill Mauro (@BillMauroMPP) February 13, 2017

Premier Kathleen Wynne says Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro will temporarily take over at northern development and mines, while keeping his current responsibilities.

She says it takes great courage to speak publicly about mental health challenges and everyone at Queen’s Park is rooting for Gravelle.

He says while he understands the importance of talking openly about mental health, he is asking for privacy for now.

The struggle of those living with depression is very real, and requires tremendous courage, patience and hope. 1/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) February 13, 2017

I am offering my full support and understanding to @MichaelGravelle as he conquers this disease #onpoli 2/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) February 13, 2017