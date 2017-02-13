Distracted driving factor in Highway 51 rollover near Kerrobert, Sask.

A semi rollover that trapped the driver on Highway 51 east of Kerrobert, Sask. was caused by distracted driving.

Kerrobert RCMP, along with Kindersley RCMP and paramedics, were called to the rollover approximately 45 kilometres east of the community at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: More work needed to end distracted driving: Saskatoon Safety Council

Emergency crews had to extract the semi driver, a 67-year-old Saskatoon man.

He was taken to hospital in Kerrobert for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials said road and weather conditions are not considered a factor.

READ MORE: Defining distracted driving in Saskatchewan

No charges have been laid.