Saskatoon Hells Angels member Robert Allen guilty of drug trafficking

Saskatoon Hells Angels member Robert Allen has been found guilty of cocaine trafficking, despite having never supplied drugs to the police informant at the centre of his trial.

Allen, 36, heard the verdict in a Saskatoon courtroom Monday morning. His charge stemmed from the extensive Project Forseti drug investigation that ended in a number of raids in January 2015.

During his trial, Allen testified that he was previously addicted to opioids and started buying them illegally from drug dealer Noel Harder in 2013. Harder later became a police informant and later discussed purchasing cocaine through Allen.

Allen testified that he never intended to sell Harder the drugs, but instead was stringing him along because he wanted the relationship to continue so he could access the opioids.

According to testimony, the cocaine transaction never occurred, however the judge explained Monday that a trafficking charge can stem from an offer to sell drugs.

The judge concluded that a guilty verdict was warranted because Allen intended to make Harder believe the offer was legitimate, regardless of his true intentions.

Allen is set to be sentenced on April 18.