BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby for sale, starting at $400,000

The BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby vessel is up for sale with a starting bid of $400,000.

The ship, built in 1965, is listed on govdeals.com and is estimated to be removed from service in April.

It is almost 130 metres long and can carry 168 cars and 904 passengers and crew. According to the listing, the Queen of Burnaby has done approximately 54 sailings a week, meaning approximately 918 nautical miles a week.

The Queen of Burnaby will be replaced by the Salish Orca, capable of running as dual-fuel on either natural gas or Sulphur diesel.

In September, 2015, BC Ferries made headlines with its sale of the Queen of Chilliwack as the B.C. Government would not say how much the vessel was sold for.

The auction for the Queen of Burnaby ends Feb. 15 at 12 p.m.