February 13, 2017 11:56 am

Man arrested despite Taser not deploying properly for Prince Albert police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Taser did not deploy for a Prince Albert police officer on a man who was allegedly acting aggressively towards officers, but he was still taken into custody.

File / Global News
Prince Albert police officers said an attempt to Taser a man who was allegedly approaching them aggressively failed, but they were still able to take him into custody.

Officers in the northern Saskatchewan city said it started when they tried to stop a vehicle.

Instead, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they didn’t give chase due to safety concerns and proceeded to set up containment in the area the vehicle was last seen.

The vehicle was then spotted on the outskirts of the city and officers again tried to stop it.

The driver took off, but eventually lost control and went into a ditch.

Officer said when they approached the driver, he refused to listen to them and started to act aggressively.

An officer tried to use his Taser, but it did not deploy properly.

Officers were able to arrest the man.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and released into police custody.

The 33-year-old Prince Albert man is facing several charges including assaulting an officer, operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and attempting to evade officers.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

