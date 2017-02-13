Crime
Red Deer RCMP search for suspect in armed Express 24 robbery

RCMP are searching for a suspect who robbed the clerk at a Express 24 Foodmart with a gun on Fe. 10, 2017.

RCMP are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Red Deer convenience store last week.

It happened at the Express 24 Foodmart in the 7000 block of 50 Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 10.

RCMP said a man wearing a yellow and green mask threatened the clerk with a gun while demanding cash and cigarettes.

The clerk complied, and the suspect put the items in a black and orange duffle bag he had brought with him.

The suspect left the store in a dark blue, two-door car, thought to possibly be a Saturn.

RCMP describe the man as being between 17 and 21-years-old, 5’5” to 5’7” tall and 150 – 155 lbs. He was wearing gloves and a blue winter coat with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.

