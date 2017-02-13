NAIT fire causes temporary closure of wing on main campus

A section of the NAIT main campus is expected to be closed for several weeks because of damage caused by a fire last week.

A fire was reported in a second-floor lab in the school’s G Wing at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The wing and nearby sections were evacuated, and classes in those areas were cancelled.

All areas of main campus were re-opened later that day, except G Wing.

NAIT media relations person Frank Landry said students with classes in G Wing have been notified of their class schedules and locations, and more information about scheduling will be provided by the end of Monday.

An investigation into the fire is continuing, but the cause is not yet known.