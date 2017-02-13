First Nations advocate Tyrone Tootoosis passes away

Tyrone Tootoosis, a well-known First Nations advocate, has passed away.

Tootoosis, 58, died Sunday morning.

“Tyrone left us early this morning, riding a comet during the full moon snow,” states a post on his Facebook page.

Tootoosis was a recognized leader in the province, who spent years sharing his culture with others.

He was also an artist and an actor. He was the voice of Uncle Peter and Mr. Thunderbird on Wapos Bay: The Series and played Chief Poundmaker, his great-great-granduncle in the TV mini-series Big Bear.

A service has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Poundmaker First Nation Veterans Hall.