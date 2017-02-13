Melania Trump announces future plans for the White House

Melania Trump’s involvement in her role as first lady of the United States has remained somewhat of a mystery since her husband’s victory on election night.

But the former model has now settled the “will she or won’t she” talk once and for all by making several major staffing announcements and revealing plans over the past few weeks for her role as America’s FLOTUS.

It was announced yesterday that Trump would be preserving the White House vegetable garden that was made famous by former first lady Michelle Obama, Time reports.

“As a mother and as the first lady of this country, Mrs. Trump is committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House Gardens, specifically the first lady’s Kitchen Garden and Rose Garden,” Stephanie Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady, wrote in a statement to CNN.

According to Refinery29, Obama expanded the garden by adding cement, stone and steel fixtures in an effort to make it a permanent feature of the White House. It was placed in the care of the National Park Service with $2.5 million in private funding.

Any surplus produce not eaten by White House staff is donated to local non-profits.

“The first lady has a deep personal commitment to her role as caretaker and nurturer, beginning with her family,” Wolkoff continues in her statement. “She believes there is a connection between a child’s mind and places of calm and beauty to be used as a tool for us all.”

Trump’s team also announced earlier this month that she had hired interior decorator Tham Kannalikham to redecorate the family’s private living quarters in the White House, CNN says.

“Mrs. Trump has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the White House and with Tham’s traditional design and expertise, they are focusing on a seamless integration of elegance and comfort into where the president, the first lady, and [their son] Barron will be spending their family time and calling their home,” Wolkoff told WWD in a statement.

Trump also hired Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff. Reynolds’ responsibilities include overseeing operations in the East Wing, where the first lady traditionally conducts business.