February 13, 2017 11:35 am

Cash, drugs seized in Adelaide St. North bust: London Police

London Police say two people face charges after a search of a house turned up more than $3,100 in cash and drugs.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on Adelaide Street North on Friday, Feb. 10. Police say they seized the following items:

  • Three grams of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated $300
  • Nine grams of cocaine worth an estimated $900
  • Seven grams of crack cocaine worth an estimated $700
  • 17 TEC pills worth an estimated $85

Investigators say they also confiscated $1,175 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, London Police say they arrested a 42-year-old London man and a 25-year-old Lucan woman. They’ve been charged with counts related to possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

