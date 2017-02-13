Cash, drugs seized in Adelaide St. North bust: London Police

London Police say two people face charges after a search of a house turned up more than $3,100 in cash and drugs.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on Adelaide Street North on Friday, Feb. 10. Police say they seized the following items:

Three grams of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated $300

Nine grams of cocaine worth an estimated $900

Seven grams of crack cocaine worth an estimated $700

17 TEC pills worth an estimated $85

Investigators say they also confiscated $1,175 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, London Police say they arrested a 42-year-old London man and a 25-year-old Lucan woman. They’ve been charged with counts related to possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.