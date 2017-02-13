School bus carrying students collides with car in Saint-Clet

A school bus carrying children collided with a car in Saint-Clet, about 50 minutes west of downtown Montreal, Monday morning.

READ MORE: School bus full of children slides off road into ditch in rural Quebec

The accident took place around 9 a.m. on Route 201, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Joyce Kemp.

The collision forced road closures in both directions between Saint-Clet and Saint-Lazare.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians injured in separate Montreal collisions

The vehicle’s driver was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

Eight students who were on the bus were also brought to hospital as a preventative measure.