February 13, 2017 10:51 am

School bus carrying students collides with car in Saint-Clet

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A school bus collided with a vehicle on Monday morning. One woman was sent to hospital after being seriously injured, Monday, February 13, 2017.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A school bus carrying children collided with a car in Saint-Clet, about 50 minutes west of downtown Montreal, Monday morning.

The accident took place around 9 a.m. on Route 201, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Joyce Kemp.

The collision forced road closures in both directions between Saint-Clet and Saint-Lazare.

The vehicle’s driver was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

Eight students who were on the bus were also brought to hospital as a preventative measure.

Global News