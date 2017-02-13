School bus carrying students collides with car in Saint-Clet
A school bus carrying children collided with a car in Saint-Clet, about 50 minutes west of downtown Montreal, Monday morning.
The accident took place around 9 a.m. on Route 201, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Joyce Kemp.
The collision forced road closures in both directions between Saint-Clet and Saint-Lazare.
The vehicle’s driver was seriously injured and transported to hospital.
Eight students who were on the bus were also brought to hospital as a preventative measure.
