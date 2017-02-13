Katy Perry called out for insensitive Britney Spears comment on Grammys red carpet

Katy Perry is feeling the wrath of social media after taking a dig at Britney Spears.

During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet, the singer was asked about her time away from the spotlight. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she replied, adding, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.” She later made similar comments in another red carpet interview.

The comment sparked outrage on Twitter from fans who took it as a stab at Spears’ 2007 mental health crisis, during which she famously shaved her head. Many tweeted their reactions to the dig with the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty.

In case you weren't aware of the insensitive comments made by someone who is supposed to be a role model for our youth #katyperryisoverparty pic.twitter.com/psGa9kSckA — emily (@emilyrosekacer) February 13, 2017

there's only two types of people in the world… one is an icon & other is a copycat fan ☕️ #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/dmmkUQtpP9 — HAYIR (@nowwatchgodney) February 13, 2017

I don't care who you are, you never make fun of mental health and Britney Spears' breakdown. What an asshole comment, Katy Perry. — Nessa (@vanessago_89) February 13, 2017

Chris Crocker, known for his viral Leave Britney Alone YouTube video, also addressed Perry’s remarks. “If Britney’s worst is when she shaved her head, she’s still more iconic,” Crocker said.

