Katy Perry called out for insensitive Britney Spears comment on Grammys red carpet
Katy Perry is feeling the wrath of social media after taking a dig at Britney Spears.
During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet, the singer was asked about her time away from the spotlight. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she replied, adding, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.” She later made similar comments in another red carpet interview.
The comment sparked outrage on Twitter from fans who took it as a stab at Spears’ 2007 mental health crisis, during which she famously shaved her head. Many tweeted their reactions to the dig with the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty.
Chris Crocker, known for his viral Leave Britney Alone YouTube video, also addressed Perry’s remarks. “If Britney’s worst is when she shaved her head, she’s still more iconic,” Crocker said.
