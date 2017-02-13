Vancouver crews investigating cluster of suspicious fires overnight

Vancouver crews are investigating a cluster of suspicious fires overnight including one at a home that was occupied.

The fires, all set in the 4500-block of Inverness Street, started very close together.

The fire at the house caused heavy damage to the home’s rear deck but firefighters manged to keep it from spreading. No one in the home at the time was harmed.

The other two fires started at a garage and in a pile of tires on the grounds of nearby Sir Richard McBride Elementary School.

“The call for the elementary school came in first and the first-in officer noticed the fire at [the house] and by the time he put out the first one and got to [the house] it had grown a significant size,” said Battalion Chief Kevin Wilson with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

“The third one was in the same alley, about a block up.”

About 24 firefighters were called out to extinguish these blazes. Vancouver Police also spent hours on scene and will continue to gather evidence and talk to possible witnesses.