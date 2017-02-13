Canada
Police blame rider behaviour in rise of snowmobiling deaths in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police are warning riders about the dangers of snowmobiling after a recent spate of deaths.

They say there have been 13 deaths this season compared to eight at the same time last year.

Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair says the deaths are due to rider behaviour.

READ MORE: 11-year-old Burlington girl killed in snowmobile-truck crash in northern Ontario

Police have linked the deaths over the last two years to riding on unsafe ice, speeding, loss of control, alcohol use and driver inattention.

In one recent case, they say an 11-year-old girl died after her snowmobile collided with a transport truck as she tried to cross a major highway.

Police also say that last season’s lower number of fatalities was due to a paucity of snow throughout the province.

