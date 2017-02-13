Traffic
February 13, 2017 9:55 am

Saskatoon’s University Bridge curb lanes closed for handrail repairs

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The curb lanes on Saskatoon’s University Bridge will each be closed on consecutive days as crews carry out handrail repairs.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Work on Saskatoon’s University Bridge will affect both drivers and pedestrians over the next two days.

Crews will be completing repairs to handrails, with will close curb lanes and pedestrian pathways.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon using $31.6M to repair, replace water infrastructure

On Monday, the westbound curb lane and the north pedestrian pathway will be closed between 9 a.m. CT and 3 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, the eastbound curb lane and the south pedestrian pathway will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

City officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and respect the work zones.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Saskatoon
Handrail Repair
University Bridge
University Bridge Curb Lane
University Bridge Handrail Repair
University Bridge Pedestrian Pathway
University Bridge Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News