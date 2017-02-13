Saskatoon’s University Bridge curb lanes closed for handrail repairs

Work on Saskatoon’s University Bridge will affect both drivers and pedestrians over the next two days.

Crews will be completing repairs to handrails, with will close curb lanes and pedestrian pathways.

On Monday, the westbound curb lane and the north pedestrian pathway will be closed between 9 a.m. CT and 3 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, the eastbound curb lane and the south pedestrian pathway will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

City officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and respect the work zones.