February 13, 2017 9:58 am
Updated: February 13, 2017 10:09 am

Car split in half in highway crash west of Calgary

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Two people were injured in a two-car collision just west of Calgary on Monday that left one car on its roof and the other split in half.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 22 just north of Highway 8 at around 6 a.m.

EMS said one driver, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening internal injuries and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The other driver, a man in his 40s, suffered only minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP are investigating what caused the crash to occur.

