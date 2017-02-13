Canada
February 13, 2017 9:58 am

Two adults, student escape injury after CP Rail train hits school bus near Belleville

By Staff The Canadian Press
File / Global News
A A

Police say two adults and a student scrambled off a school bus just before a train crashed into it on Monday morning near Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a CP Rail train struck the bus around 7:40 a.m. in Cramahe Township, but no one was injured.

Const. Steve Bates says the bus driver stopped at the tracks and opened his door as part of track-crossing protocol.

He says the bus’ front wheels became stuck after it moved forward slightly.

Then the driver, a school bus monitor and one student got off the bus before the collision.

He says the bus was heavily damaged.

Global News
Report an error
Belleville
Bus Collision
CP Rail train
Cramahe Township
School Bus
school bus monitor
train collides with bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News