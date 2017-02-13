Two adults, student escape injury after CP Rail train hits school bus near Belleville

Police say two adults and a student scrambled off a school bus just before a train crashed into it on Monday morning near Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a CP Rail train struck the bus around 7:40 a.m. in Cramahe Township, but no one was injured.

Const. Steve Bates says the bus driver stopped at the tracks and opened his door as part of track-crossing protocol.

He says the bus’ front wheels became stuck after it moved forward slightly.

Then the driver, a school bus monitor and one student got off the bus before the collision.

He says the bus was heavily damaged.