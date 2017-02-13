TTC CEO Andy Byford declines job offer to head Queensland Rail

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) CEO Andy Byford isn’t leaving to take a job at Queensland Rail in Australia despite a media report out of Brisbane that claimed the move was imminent.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed to Global News on Monday that Byford was approached by the Australian railway operator but declined the offer.

“Over the last several days he was approached,” Ross said. “There was an erroneous report in a newspaper out of Brisbane that they didn’t check with him on.”

Ross did not speculate on why Byford decided to decline the move.

“His reason for declining any job offer would be personal,” Ross said. “In this case, Andy declined and is remaining here with the TTC for the foreseeable future.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters Monday morning he is grateful to have Byford on board and the city is “lucky to have him.”

“That he is continuing, I’m sure as we speak, to do a great job for the TTC, for transit riders, and hopefully to do so for a long time to come,” Tory said.

Byford assumed the helm of the TTC in 2012 following his stint as head of the Rail Corporation New South Wales (RailCorp) in Australia.

Prior to that, Byford was the general manager for the London Underground.

Ross said it isn’t abnormal for transit agencies around the world to reach out to Byford.

“The fact that the CEO Andy Byford is in demand speaks well for the organization,” Ross said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s a good transit boss.”

