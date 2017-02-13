Missing
February 13, 2017 8:55 am

Surrey RCMP looking for 34-year-old missing woman

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Jamila Peroz has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP
A A

Surrey RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old missing woman, last seen Sunday afternoon.

Jamila Peroz was last seen in the 7600-block of 146 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

She is from Afghanistan and is described as 5ft 5″ with brown hair. She was last believed to be wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP is asking that anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have seen her to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Surrey
Surrey BC
Surrey missing
Surrey RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News