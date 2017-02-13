Surrey RCMP looking for 34-year-old missing woman

Surrey RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old missing woman, last seen Sunday afternoon.

Jamila Peroz was last seen in the 7600-block of 146 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

She is from Afghanistan and is described as 5ft 5″ with brown hair. She was last believed to be wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP is asking that anyone who may know of her whereabouts, or have seen her to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.