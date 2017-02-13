Community honours Cooper Nemeth, 1 year after his disappearance

WINNIPEG — It’s been one year since Winnipeg teenager, Cooper Nemeth went missing after going to a house party in North Kildonan.

On Monday evening his family and community are holding a memorial to honour his memory.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Niji Mahkwa School at 450 Flora Ave. There will be an Indigenous healing ceremony and members from Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol will also be present.

Nemeth, 17, was last seen on the evening of Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Timeline of Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth’s disappearance

Family, friends and volunteers scoured the streets of all week in an attempt to find Nemeth. But on Feb. 20, family members called off the hunt for the teen, after his body was found in a bin outside a house in Valley Gardens.

On Feb. 21, Nicholas Bell-Wright was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.