Crime
February 13, 2017 9:15 am

Community honours Cooper Nemeth, 1 year after his disappearance

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Support for Cooper Nemeth’s family pours in from around Winnipeg and around the world.

A A

WINNIPEG — It’s been one year since Winnipeg teenager, Cooper Nemeth went missing after going to a house party in North Kildonan.

On Monday evening his family and community are holding a memorial to honour his memory.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Niji Mahkwa School at 450 Flora Ave. There will be an Indigenous healing ceremony and members from Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol will also be present.

Nemeth, 17, was last seen on the evening of Feb. 13.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Timeline of Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth’s disappearance

Family, friends and volunteers scoured the streets of all week in an attempt to find Nemeth. But on Feb. 20, family members called off the hunt for the teen, after his body was found in a bin outside a house in Valley Gardens.

On Feb. 21, Nicholas Bell-Wright was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.
Report an error
bear clan patrol
Cooper Nemeth
Indigenous healing ceremony
Nemeth family
nicholas bell wright
Winnipeg homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News