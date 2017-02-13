Ingersoll man arrested after firearm discharged during verbal altercation

A 22-year-old Ingersoll man was taken into custody Sunday morning after a firearm was discharged during a verbal altercation at a residence in Zorra Township, Oxford OPP said.

Officers were contacted shortly after midnight by a member of the public reporting a weapon-related incident, police said.

Police allege the male attended an address on Road 78 and became involved in a verbal altercation with the residents of the home. An unspecified firearm was discharged during the altercation, though no injuries were reported, police said.

After leaving the residence, the man was later located and taken into custody by members of Waterloo Regional Police.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).