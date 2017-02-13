Australians heading to Winnipeg to experience a ‘prairie winter’

WINNIPEG — Twenty-eight Australians and one New Zealander are heading to Winnipeg this week to experience a typical Canadian Prairie winter.

The visitors arrive Wednesday and for one week will try out winter activities such as heading to Festival du Voyageur, curling, walking on the river and taking in a hockey game.

The guests are members of Friendship Force International, a cultural exchange organization. They will also stay in the home of Winnipeggers (who are expected to provide them with warm winter gear).

“Our visitors from Australia have commented that it has been an unusually warm summer for them with temperatures above 49 C on Christmas Day,” Gail Keeley, with Friendship Force Manitoba, said.

“They are looking forward to the snow.”

Keeley said many of the visitors have never experienced snow or sub-zero temperatures, so this is a way to provide them with a taste of winter.