Replica gun scare clears St. Vital hockey arena

WINNIPEG – A gun scare evacuated a St. Vital community centre Sunday evening and sent dozens of people running.

Facebook video from the scene shows people screaming and scrambling to get away from the Dakota Community Centre/Jonathan Toews Sportsplex.

Police said a physical fight broke out at the arena and that the gun people saw was actually a replica.

Police also said that no one was injured by a weapon.

The incident happened before 6 p.m.

Three men have been arrested.