Replica gun scare clears St. Vital hockey arena
WINNIPEG – A gun scare evacuated a St. Vital community centre Sunday evening and sent dozens of people running.
Facebook video from the scene shows people screaming and scrambling to get away from the Dakota Community Centre/Jonathan Toews Sportsplex.
Police said a physical fight broke out at the arena and that the gun people saw was actually a replica.
Police also said that no one was injured by a weapon.
The incident happened before 6 p.m.
Three men have been arrested.
