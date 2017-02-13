Massive storm to affect Atlantic Canada on Monday

A huge, slow-moving low pressure system cut through southern Ontario and Quebec Sunday night, forcing Environment Canada to issue storm warnings right through to the Maritimes for Monday.

The agency warned of up to 60 centimeters of snow for some regions, with winds up to 100 km/h expected to cause white-out conditions.

Areas like Halifax are still trying to recover after seeing some form of precipitation almost every day since Dec. 7, 2016. There have only been four days since early December without rain or snow in that city.

Ahead of this latest storm, towns and cities across New Brunswick set new record low temperatures for Feb. 12.

As of 9 p.m. EST Sunday, Toronto saw around 16 centimetres of snow from that low pressure system. As of 12 a.m. Monday, Ottawa recorded 28 centimetres of snow.

WestJet started warning travelers Saturday to expect delays until possibly Tuesday.

