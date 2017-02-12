Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez has ‘so much love’ for Drake

By Aynslee Darmon

Jennifer Lopez rocked a lovely Ralph & Russo gown on the 2017 Grammys red carpet as she dished details about spending time with Canadian-born rapper, Drake.

When Ryan Seacrest questioned JLo about Drake she said: “Of course. I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.”

She revealed more about their whirlwind romance: “We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

The duo may have ended their short-lived romance, but a source told People there is no bad blood between the superstars.

Although Drake can’t be in attendance at the Grammys tonight – he has received an impressive eight nominations – he sent his love to Chance The Rapper after his Grammy win.

