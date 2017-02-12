Variety Show of Hearts 2017 telethon raises $5.08 million for children in need

The 2017 Variety Show of Hearts telethon raised just over $5 million for B.C. children in need, after a jam-packed, eight-hour event Sunday.

The total amount raised by 5:30 p.m. was $5,087,572. The sum proved extra impressive as this year’s telethon was a one-day event (past telethons were held over two days and raised similar amounts).

Funds given to Variety supports children across the province who are sick or have special needs. Variety gives grants for medical emergencies, therapies, specialized equipment, drug prescriptions and out-of-town accommodation and travel costs.

This year marked the 51st iteration of the Show of Hearts event. The telethon, the longest running of its kind in Canada, was first held in October 1966 and raised $60,000.

Sunday’s event saw musical performances from acts as varied as indie songwriter Dan Mangan, country singer Dallas Smith, rock group Odds, country roots group the Washboard Union, and children’s performer Angela Kelman.

Donations are still being accepted until after Sunday night’s News Hour. Donations can be made here.

