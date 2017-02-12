Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing dream to model down to New York

An aboriginal girl from Saskatchewan says it’s a dream come true to have the opportunity this week to walk the runway in New York.

Amelia Boissoneau, 17, has been asked to be part of New York Fashion Week and leaves Monday.

“Honestly, I was just blown away. I couldn’t believe it,” Boissoneau said over the phone in Blaine Lake Sunday.

“I can’t believe that I, a small town girl from Blaine Lake, Sask., is going to be walking in a runway in New York, that is just an amazing opportunity and it’s going to be an amazing experience.”

She got her start in April 2016 by enrolling in professional acting and modelling classes at Masala Model & Talent in Saskatoon. From there, Boissoneau said her modelling took off with jobs and photo shoots.

It was September 2016 when the teen was first noticed at the Global Indigenous Runway held by Saskatoon. Native American designer Jolonzo Goldtooth approached Boissoneau’s mother after the show and asked if she would like to model his designs during New York Fashion Week.

“My mom got home and she looked him up to make sure he was the real deal and everything and she got her confirmation. The next day she called him and said ‘yes’ and then now I’m here and going to be leaving very soon,” Boissoneau said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page has been set up to help Boissoneau since Goldtooth is also new to the business and unable to cover all travelling expenses for her and her mother.

“I would like to be able to raise a little bit more money, just to cover plane tickets, hotel, cabs and everything and to make sure that we have that fully covered, which we almost do. We don’t need copious amounts of funding but a little extra would be good definitely,” Boissoneau said.

She is registered with Garden River First Nation and her goal is to walk the runway in Europe one day.