Protesters gather at Alberta legislature to rally against Romanian government

Dozens of people converged on the grounds of the Alberta legislature Sunday afternoon in solidarity with protests in Romania where people are calling on the European country’s leaders to resign.

For nearly two weeks, Romanians have held anti-government protests in cities around that country to voice their opposition to the centre-left government trying to pass emergency measures they say would have diminished laws punishing official corruption.

The government has since withdrawn its decree and the country’s justice minister has resigned in the wake of what are being reported as the largest street protests since communism ended there in 1989.

The protesters in Edmonton chanted loudly on the legislature and said their rally was one of many being held across the world on Sunday.

“You have people all across the world out on the streets supporting Romania and showing every and each government that corruption is not OK, bribery is not OK and we’re here for you,” protester Andra Bob said.

“That’s not the world we want to grow up in, that’s not the world we want our kids to grow up in.”

The protesters in Romania are calling for a new government.

“(I’m) proud that I have so many fellow Romanians out here that are supporting everyone back home and telling them, you know,’ Stay out in the streets. It’s OK, just keep on fighting. This is not OK,'” Bob said.

“I think this is important because it’s a moral issue more than anything,” Edmonton protester Catalina Latis said. “What they wanted to pass in Romania was unacceptable.”

Latis added she believes the people in Romania need to know people around the world are supporting their struggle.

“Don’t give up guys,” she said. “We’re here, we support you and we think together, we can do it. Good luck Romania.”

-With files from the Associated Press.