RCMP at ‘serious’ collision between vehicle and man on motorized scooter by Sherwood Park Mall

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally stated the victim was in a wheelchair at the time of the collision, based on police information. A Global News crew at the scene has since determined that the man was in a motorized scooter. The article has been updated to reflect that.

The RCMP said they were rerouting traffic in front of Sherwood Park Mall as officers are investigated a “serious injury collision” Sunday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened at Sherwood Drive and Oak Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a 79-year-old man on a motorized scooter.

According to Mounties, the man on the scooter was in a crosswalk at the time he was hit and suffered serious injuries.

They said the driver of the vehicle, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said it was too early to say if charges would be laid.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or online.

Police cleared the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The scene had been cleared. No more police presence at oak st and Sherwood drive. #shpk #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 13, 2017

-With files from Julia Wong.